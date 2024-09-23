Tripura: Dhalai District’s DM Saju Vaheed A Highlights Major Development Push Under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnato Gram Yojana

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 23, 2024: In a press conference held at the Dhalai District Magistrate’s Conference Hall, District Magistrate Saju Vaheed A outlined the ambitious plans under the recently approved Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnato Gram Yojana, a key initiative of the Central Government. The project aimed at uplifting tribal villages has received cabinet approval with a substantial budget of Rs 79,000 crore.

“The Central Government has shown its commitment to addressing the development gaps in tribal areas. This project will focus on 63,000 villages with significant tribal populations, including 392 villages in Tripura, 93 of which are located in the Dhalai district alone,” said Saju Vaheed A.

The District Magistrate emphasized the multi-faceted approach of the initiative, which seeks to close existing gaps in essential services such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure. “This is not just about one area of development,” he noted. “We are talking about a comprehensive approach that spans 17 ministries, each taking charge of different sectors to ensure holistic growth in these regions.”

Key components of the project include the construction of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMG SY), the building of permanent houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and the provision of clean drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission. “Ensuring access to basic necessities like roads, housing, and clean water will be a priority,” the Magistrate added.

He also highlighted other critical measures, including the provision of LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana and expanding internet connectivity through the BharatNet project. “With the BharatNet initiative, we will bring high-speed internet access to these villages, empowering them with the tools for digital inclusion,” said Vaheed.

Healthcare will also see a significant boost under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, with eligible residents receiving Ayushman cards for free healthcare services. “We are leaving no stone unturned. Development in these villages will be carried out in mission mode, and we will ensure every gap in services is bridged swiftly,” Vaheed assured.

The press conference underscored the government’s commitment to working in coordination with multiple ministries to accelerate development and uplift tribal communities across the state. “This campaign reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of inclusive growth, and we are dedicated to bringing this vision to life,” concluded the District Magistrate.