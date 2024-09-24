Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim's Eksha Kerung To Star In Warner Bros. Discovery's "Reality Ranis Of The Jungle" Show

Sikkim
Eksha Kerung, a talented police officer from Rumbuk, is gearing up to make a splash in the entertainment industry with her debut in Warner Bros. Discovery’s upcoming reality show, “Reality Ranis of the Jungle.” The highly anticipated series, featuring an all-women survival theme, premieres on September 23 at 10 PM on Discovery Channel and Discovery+.

Kerung, a multifaceted talent, boasts an impressive resume that extends far beyond acting. She is a decorated police officer, MTV Supermodel of the Year 2021, passionate biker, and two-time national-level athlete. Her background as a state-level boxer adds to her dynamic persona, promising viewers an unforgettable journey.

“Reality Ranis of the Jungle” pits Kerung against other strong women in a battle of survival, wit, and determination. With her diverse skillset and experience, Kerung is poised to captivate audiences and inspire a new generation of women.

