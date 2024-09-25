Kamakhya & New Tinsukia Railway Stations of NFR Achieves ‘Eat Right Station’ Certifications

NET Web Desk

Guwahati: The Kamakhya Station under Lumding division and New Tinsukia Station under Tinsukia division of N F Railway have been awarded ‘Eat Right Station’ certifications by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) in recognition towards facilitating high-quality, nutritious food to passengers. These stations have been able to qualify the guidelines established by FSSAI and become the 9th and 10th railway stations in N. F. Railway to get this status. These certifications have been awarded for the period from 12th September, 2024 to 11th September, 2026 for both the stations.

Further, in its endeavour to ensure safe and hygienic food to passengers, N. F. Railway has planned to take up more stations in future to qualify as ‘Eat Right Station’ by FSSAI for which necessary efforts are being carried out. Previously, Guwahati, Harishchandrapur, Lumding, Rangiya, Mariani,Samsi, New Bongaigaon, and New Jalpaiguri Railway Stations of N. F. Railway have been awarded ‘Eat Right Station’ certificationsby FSSAI.

It is to mention here that the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification is granted by FSSAI to railway stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices. This certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers. The station is awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency.

The certification is a part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement as a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway Kapinjal Kishore Sharma shared this information in a press communiqué on Wednesday.