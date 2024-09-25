Manipur: Security Forces Seize Arms Cache; Arrest KYKL Member

NET Web Desk

The Police Control Room, Manipur Police, reported that security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts.

During these operations, security forces seized a significant cache of weapons and explosives from the Bonjang Hill Range in Imphal East. The items recovered included a 7.62 mm bolt action sniper rifle with a 9x scope, a heavy calibre launcher, a 12-bore single barrel rifle, a .32 pistol with a magazine, an explosive container weighing 2.5 kg, 25 live rounds of ammunition, and a Baofeng radio set. The seizure was made by a joint team of the Army, BSF, and Manipur Police.

Additionally, on Tuesday, security forces arrested a member of the proscribed militant outfit KYKL from Lilong Lou Tara in Thoubal District. The arrested individual, identified as Md Amir Ahmad, also known as Fajabi, 32, was involved in extortion activities. An extortion letter from KYKL was found in his possession.

The police also confirmed that the movement of 253 and 362 vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highways NH-37 and NH-2 has been secured. Strict security measures are in place at vulnerable locations, with security convoys provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe and free movement of vehicles.