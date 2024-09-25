Meghalaya Signs MoU With Gates Foundation On Health And Agriculture

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Sept 25: The Government of Meghalaya has entered into a partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) to enhance the state’s healthcare and agriculture sectors. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to address key areas including maternal and newborn health, family planning, nursing education, and livestock development. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Health Minister Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh were present during the agreement signing.

Meghalaya is the third state in India, after Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, to collaborate with the Gates Foundation on such initiatives. The MoU was signed by M. Hari Menon, Director of the India Country Office at BMGF, and Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department, Meghalaya.

The four-year partnership focuses on improving healthcare access and outcomes, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Key goals include reducing maternal and child mortality, strengthening emergency healthcare services, and improving family planning and nutrition.

The Gates Foundation will provide both financial and technical support, focusing on priority areas such as maternal health, immunization, and agriculture. Progress will be regularly monitored to ensure effective implementation.

The Meghalaya State Health Society will oversee the execution of the programs, aiming to create sustainable improvements in healthcare and agriculture that benefit the people of the state.