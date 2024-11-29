Sikkim CM Flags Off Delegation For Hornbill Festival 2024 In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Nov 29: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay on Friday flagged off the state’s official delegation for the Hornbill Festival 2024 in Nagaland. The 144-member delegation will represent Sikkim at the prestigious festival, set to take place from December 1 to December 10 at Kisama Village in Nagaland. Sikkim is the Partner State for this year’s event.

The delegation, under the theme “50 Years of Statehood,” includes members from self-help groups (SHGs), bikers, car rally teams, media personnel, and officials from the Tourism, Culture, and Information and Public Relations departments.

At the flag-off ceremony at Ridge Park in Gangtok, CM Tamang-Golay expressed his best wishes for the delegation’s success, urging them to showcase Sikkim’s culture with pride and to gain valuable experiences that would benefit the state’s growth. He also emphasized the importance of independence and self-reliance during the festival.

The ceremony was attended by Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia, MLA Delay Namgyal Barfungpa, and SIMFED Chairman Tenzing Dorjee Bhutia. The Hornbill Festival 2024 is expected to foster stronger cultural ties between Sikkim and Nagaland.