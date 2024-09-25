Pharmacists Act as a Bridge Between Doctors and Patients, Says Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 25, 2024: In a significant move towards enhancing healthcare services in Tripura, Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha inaugurated the World Pharmacists Day celebrations at RIPSAT College in Abhoynagar, Agartala. The event also marked the inauguration of a new 40-bed student accommodation facility at the college.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Saha emphasized the state government’s commitment to improving healthcare services. “Doctors, health workers, including pharmacists, are working responsibly to provide health services to the people of the state,” he stated. Highlighting the crucial role of pharmacists, he added, “Pharmacists act as a bridge between doctors and patients, playing an essential role in the healthcare system.”

The Chief Minister expressed pride in Ripsat College, noting its contribution to education in the region. “RIPSAT is a proud institution of the state. Apart from the children of Tripura, students from various states of the North Eastern region are also studying here, fostering unity in diversity,” he said. He assured that the state government is committed to the development of RIPSAT, with plans to appoint necessary faculty to enhance the pace of studies.

Reflecting on the past, Chief Minister Saha mentioned that earlier, students had to go abroad to pursue pharmacy courses. “Now, our children have the opportunity to study B-Pharm, D-Pharm, and M-Pharm courses right here in RIPSAT,” he remarked. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the North Eastern region, stating, “The Prime Minister has taken significant steps for the development of the North Eastern region through the Act East Policy.”

Chief Minister Saha underscored the importance of peace for development. “The main condition of development is peace. Without peace and order, no country or state can accelerate its development,” he said. He credited the Prime Minister’s strong actions for establishing an atmosphere of peace in the North Eastern states, which were previously plagued by terrorist activities. “The Prime Minister named the North East region as Ashtalakshmi and implemented many welfare projects for its development,” he added.

Secretary of Health Department Kiran Gitte also spoke at the event, highlighting the evolving role of pharmacists. “Pharmacists have an important role in providing health services and need to be prepared to face new challenges in the health sector,” he said. Acting Principal of RIPSAT, Professor (Dr.) Rishiraj Chhetri, noted the significance of World Pharmacists Day, celebrated annually on September 25. “This year’s theme is ‘Pharmacists: Meeting Global Health Needs’,” he informed.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr. Hariprasad Sharma, Director of Medical Education, Dr. Sanjib Debbarma, Director of Tripura Health Service, and Additional Secretary of Health Department Rajib Datta. In a gesture of goodwill, RIPSAT College donated Rs 25,001 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, with the Acting Principal handing over the check to the Chief Minister.