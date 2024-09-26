Tripura High Court Enforces 65-Decibel Limit on Durga Puja Festival Sound Systems

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 26, 2024: The Tripura High Court has directed the state government to strictly adhere to its 2014 ruling on controlling noise pollution during festivals. A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice AK Singh and Justice Arindam Lodh, reiterated the need for sound limiters on music systems, according to Advocate General Siddhartha Sankar Dey.

The directive came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Anal Roy Chowdhury, editor of the vernacular daily *Pratibadi Kalam*. The PIL highlighted the health hazards posed by excessive noise from loudspeakers and sound systems commonly used during Durga Puja celebrations.

Addressing the issue, Advocate General Dey said, “The core of the PIL was that noise pollution should not hinder Durga Puja festivities. Concerns were raised about the widespread use of sound boxes, speakers, and DJ sets, which are now integral to the celebrations.”

Dey further explained that the court reaffirmed its 2014 judgment, which capped permissible noise levels at 65 decibels for all loud music equipment. “There is a strict rule in place as per the 2014 order. Any sound system exceeding 65 decibels is banned. This led to the introduction of sound limiters, which must be installed in all such equipment; otherwise, their sale, purchase, rental, or use is prohibited,” Dey stated.

Commenting on the latest order, Dey added that the court has now instructed authorities to confiscate any high-noise machines operating without a limiter. The court also warned that failure to enforce this order could result in severe consequences for the administration.

Advocate Subrata Sarkar, representing the petitioner, said the court’s 2014 ruling also restricted the use of loud sound systems between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., with a two-hour relaxation on specific days. “The court made it clear that the previous order must be followed strictly, with sound limiters being mandatory,” Sarkar noted.