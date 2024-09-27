Tripura Govt Announces Free Distribution of Semolina, White Flour and Sugar for 9.84 Lakh Families During ‘Durga Puja’ 2024

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 27, 2024: The Government of Tripura has announced a special relief initiative for the flood-affected citizens and all ration cardholders in the state, coinciding with the celebration of ‘Sharadiya Utsav 2024’.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Thursday noon, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the state government declared the free distribution of essential commodities, including suji (semolina), maida (flour), and sugar in the first week of October, 2024.

“The distribution of food grains such as suji, maida, and sugar is part of our special festival allocation under ‘Sharadiya Utsav’. We want to ensure that every family in the state, particularly those affected by the recent floods, has access to these essentials,” said Chowdhury.

Under this scheme, families holding ration cards—whether NFSA (National Food Security Act) or non-NFSA (APL—Above Poverty Line)—will receive 500 grams of suji, 2 kilograms of maida, and 1 kilogram of sugar per month, free of cost. The total distribution covers 492 metric tons of suji, 1968 metric tons of maida, and 984 metric tons of sugar for the 9.84 lakh ration card holders. “We are committed to the welfare of our people, particularly in the aftermath of the floods. The government will bear the entire financial burden, which amounts to Rs 6.84 crore, without any additional support from the state finance department,” Chowdhury added.

Additionally, the state will be launching PVC ration cards for citizens from September 30, 2024. These cards will replace the old ones, offering greater durability and ease of handling. “Our goal is to provide long-lasting, durable ration cards to every family. Those who have already completed e-KYC verification will receive their PVC cards in the first phase,” the minister stated.

The new PVC ration card distribution will start in Agartala Municipal Corporation areas in December and is expected to be completed across the state by June 2025, he also added.