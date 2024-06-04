Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

ZPM’s Richard Vanlalhmangaiha Wins From Lone Lok Sabha Seat In Mizoram

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha (46) has registered a historic win in the contest for the lone Lok Sabha Mizoram seat by defeating his nearest Mizo National Front (MNF) rival K. Vanlalvena (Rajya Sabha member) by a margin of 68,288 votes as results were announced today.

This is the first Lok Sabha polls that has been won by the relatively young ZPM party since its inception in 2017.

Of six candidates in the fray, Vanlalhmangaiha bagged 2,08,552 votes while Vanlalvena secured 1,40,264.

Congress nominee Lalbiakzama received 98,595 votes followed by BJP’s Vanlalhmuaka who scored 33,533.

Other candidates are independent nominee LalhriatrengaChhangte who bagged 4,706 votes and Mizoram People’s Conference candidate, Rita Malsawmi, the lone woman candidate for the polls who secured 3,793 votes.

Vanlalhmangaiha garnered 42.45 per cent of the total votes polled followed by Vanlalvena who got 28.55 per cent.

