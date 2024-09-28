Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh: Pasighat Polytechnic College Joins Swachhata Hi Seva 2024, Collects 250 Kg Of Waste

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

In a bid to promote environmental cleanliness and create a healthier environment, the Nehru Yuva Kendra and the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Government Polytechnic College, Pasighat, organized a cleanliness drive under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 initiative.

The drive, which aimed to foster community participation in maintaining cleanliness, resulted in the collection of approximately 250 kg of waste. This effort demonstrates the college’s commitment to contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Swachhata Hi Seva is a nationwide campaign launched by the Government of India to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation. The initiative encourages individuals, organizations, and institutions to take ownership of their surroundings and contribute to creating a cleaner India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News