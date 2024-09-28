Arunachal Pradesh: Pasighat Polytechnic College Joins Swachhata Hi Seva 2024, Collects 250 Kg Of Waste

NET Web Desk

In a bid to promote environmental cleanliness and create a healthier environment, the Nehru Yuva Kendra and the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Government Polytechnic College, Pasighat, organized a cleanliness drive under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 initiative.

The drive, which aimed to foster community participation in maintaining cleanliness, resulted in the collection of approximately 250 kg of waste. This effort demonstrates the college’s commitment to contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Swachhata Hi Seva is a nationwide campaign launched by the Government of India to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation. The initiative encourages individuals, organizations, and institutions to take ownership of their surroundings and contribute to creating a cleaner India.