Elderly Woman Tied To Tree, Burnt Alive By Sons In Tripura

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Sept 30: A 62-year-old woman was allegedly tied to a tree and burnt alive by her two sons in Khamarbari, West Tripura, on Saturday night.

Police arrested the accused sons and suspect a family dispute as the motive behind the gruesome murder.

The victim lived with her two sons after losing her husband about one and a half years ago.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kamal Krishna Koloi stated that police found the burnt body tied to a tree and took it for post-mortem examination.

“The arrested sons will be produced in court on Monday, and we are seeking remand for further interrogation,” Koloi said.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

This shocking crime has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting concerns about elder abuse and family violence.