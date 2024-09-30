No Political Pressure on Police Under BJP Government, Focus on Law and Order, Claims Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 30, 2024: In a high-level review meeting held at the Tripura Police Headquarters in Agartala city on Monday, Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha made a significant claim, stating that the police force in the state is no longer subjected to political pressure, as had been the case in the past. The meeting was attended by senior police officials from both state and district levels, where the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order.

“Previously, the police were often used for political purposes,” Saha remarked. “However, under the present BJP government, there is no political interference in the police force. We are working to ensure that law enforcement operates with complete autonomy, focused solely on the safety and well-being of the people,” he added.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the state’s security situation. “Our government has been continuously working to strengthen law and order across the state. As a result of these efforts, crime rates have seen a significant reduction compared to a decade ago,” he stated. Saha urged the police to remain vigilant during the upcoming festival season, ensuring public safety through transparent operations. “We must work towards 100% safety and comfort for the public, especially during festivals. Transparency is key in all operations,” he instructed.

Saha also addressed past inefficiencies within the police force, recounting instances when reported cases were not acted upon. “There was a time when cases were ignored, and even when FIRs were filed, they would be dismissed in court. This is unacceptable. I have ordered all old case files to be reopened and thoroughly re-investigated,” the Chief Minister announced. He also acknowledged the challenges posed by increasing traffic congestion in the state, noting that the number of traffic police is currently insufficient. “The city is facing growing traffic issues. The government has made efforts to address this, but more needs to be done to manage traffic effectively,” Saha said.

In response to criticisms from opposition parties, Saha dismissed allegations regarding illegal subscriptions by various clubs, which opponents have used to claim a breakdown of law and order in the state. “The opposition is trying to make an issue out of club subscriptions, attempting to suggest that there is no rule of law in Tripura. But our defense administration is on the ground, working to stop any misuse of funds. Police officers have been given strict instructions on this matter,” he asserted.