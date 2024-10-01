Arunachal Journalist Appu Gapak Selected For Prestigious US Leadership Program

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 1: A senior journalist from Arunachal Pradesh, Appu Gapak has been selected for the prestigious International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) in Washington D.C.

Gapak, Gender Council Convenor for the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and sub-editor at Echo of Arunachal, is among five Indian delegates participating in the two-week program.

The program, “Democracy as Strength: Showcasing U.S. Elections, Political Process and Public Participation,” runs from September 30 to October 8.

Gapak will engage with US politicians, community organizers, and visit Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Phoenix to gain insights into the US political system.

The US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational & Cultural Affairs funds the IVLP, promoting international understanding since 1940.

Gapak’s participation focuses on the media’s role in shaping political processes, leveraging his 15-year journalism experience.

This opportunity recognizes Gapak’s exceptional work and commitment to democratic values, enhancing his expertise and networking globally.