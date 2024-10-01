Meitei diaspora, Northeast Activists Protest In Geneva Over Manipur Violence

NET Web Desk

In an effort to bring attention to the ongoing violence in Manipur, the Meitei diaspora in Europe, along with activists from India’s northeastern region, held a protest in front of the Broken Chair at the United Nations Office in Geneva. The demonstration coincided with the 57th Session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and aimed to engage the UNHCR, the Indian government, and the global community in addressing the crisis.

Protesters called for the restoration of normalcy in Manipur, where violence has displaced 60,000 people and claimed nearly 230 lives since it began on May 3, 2023. Khuraijam Athouba, Working President of the International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA), raised concerns about the influx of Kuki-Chin migrants from Myanmar, linking them to the unrest. He criticized the Indian government’s inability to control Kuki militants, who have been intensifying attacks on valley-facing foothills.

Athouba also condemned the ineffective response of the 90,000 security forces stationed in Manipur and highlighted the poor conditions in relief camps for the displaced. Additionally, he condemned the abduction of two Meitei youths, labeling it an act of terrorism, and warned of rising narcotic activity in the state, which he said could push Manipur into the Golden Triangle if not addressed.