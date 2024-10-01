Union Finance Minister Reaffirms Commitment To Arunachal Pradesh’s Development

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 30: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the central government’s dedication to developing Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast region during a review meeting on September 29.

Chaired by Sitharaman, the meeting was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and Advisor to the Minister for Planning Tsering Lhamu.

Khandu acknowledged the state’s unique infrastructure challenges but praised progress made with central government support. He highlighted Arunachal’s vast hydropower potential, stating it will significantly contribute to the national economy.

Sitharaman inaugurated five infrastructure projects under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, including roads, flood protection, and healthcare facilities.

During a separate meeting with Governor K.T. Parnaik, Sitharaman assured necessary financial assistance for the state.

Parnaik requested special one-time financial aid for replacing 5,500 dilapidated administrative buildings and discussed financial challenges, environmental, hydropower, and border area development projects.

The Governor also suggested establishing one-stop centers for financial and non-financial services and bank participation in the state’s outreach welfare program, Seva Aaapke Dwar.