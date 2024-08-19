West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Labeled “Queen of Crime” by Tripura BJP Leader & Ex-MoS Pratima Bhoumik Amid Outrage Over RG Kar Hospital Incident

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 19, 2024: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces severe criticism from BJP leader Pratima Bhoumik, who labeled her the “Queen of Crime” and called for her immediate resignation. Bhowmik’s comments came in the wake of the brutal gang-rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College Hospital on August 8.

During a press conference, Bhoumik expressed deep concern over the safety of women in West Bengal, asserting that such horrific incidents have become distressingly common in the state. She remarked, “A young doctor was gang-raped and murdered in RG Kar Medical College Hospital. This is not an isolated incident; such atrocities have been occurring regularly under both the CPIM and the current administration. Mamata Banerjee speaks of ‘mother, soil, people,’ but the people are not safe under her rule.”

Bhoumik accused Mamata Banerjee of attempting to cover up the incident, alleging that this was part of an organized system to protect the perpetrators. She noted, “Despite efforts to suppress the truth, the organized protest by hospital doctors prevented a complete cover-up. I have the post-mortem report. We cannot tolerate such barbaric incidents.”

In a scathing attack, Bhoumik criticized Banerjee’s handling of the situation, stating, “Instead of dismissing the hospital superintendent, who is at the center of this infernal incident, he was transferred to another position at the National Medical College, effectively being rewarded. Meanwhile, the agitating doctors are being transferred to remote areas, and those who speak out on social media are facing death threats. This government is being run like a Taliban regime.”

Bhoumik also referenced other violent incidents, including the attack on BJP functionary Ashish Pal during the panchayat election results on August 12. Pal, who was brutally attacked by CPM’s Harmad Bani, succumbed to his injuries after fighting for his life. Bhowmik vowed, “I will not remain silent until the culprits are severely punished.”

The RG Kar Hospital incident has ignited widespread outrage, with many calling for justice and greater protection for women in West Bengal. As the political battle intensifies, Mamata Banerjee’s administration faces mounting pressure to address these grave concerns and ensure the safety of its citizens.