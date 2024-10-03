Assam CM Hits Back At Karnataka MLA’s Criticism, Calls State ‘Hub For Semiconductor Revolution’

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 3 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the state’s semiconductor plant, highlighting its significance as a “hub for a semiconductor revolution.” This response comes after Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge criticized the project, questioning the motivations of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

In his post on X, Sarma expressed appreciation for the recognition of Assam’s progress by Karnataka, a state known for its advancements. He stated, “When a minister from Karnataka speaks about Assam and its semiconductor project, it reflects our achievements in just three and a half years.”

Kharge challenged the BJP’s stance, arguing that protecting state interests should not be criticized. He proposed a fair allocation of semiconductor projects among Assam, Karnataka, and Gujarat instead of favoring specific states.

Sarma underscored Assam’s transformation from a region once associated with militancy to a state capable of negotiating with major corporations for investments. He remarked that Assam is now positioned to compel companies to invest.

A significant milestone was reached on July 16 when the Assam government handed over a site in Morigaon to the Tata Group for a mega semiconductor project. The lease agreement for 517.27 bighas of land is effective for 60 years, paving the way for construction in Jagiroad, Morigaon district.