Meghalaya CM Unveils ‘Viksit Meghalaya’ Vision To Boost State Economy To 100 Billion By 2047

NET Web Desk

Shillong, August 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma launched the ‘Viksit Meghalaya’ initiative, aiming to propel the state’s economy to 100 billion by 2047, during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Polo Grounds.

CM Sangma described the plan as “ambitious” for transforming India into a developed country by the 100th anniversary of independence in 2047.

The Chief Minister aspires for Meghalaya’s economy to reach 100 billion by 2047, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of statehood.

The ‘Viksit Meghalaya’ initiative aligns with India’s broader objective of becoming a developed nation by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.