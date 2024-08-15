Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya CM Unveils ‘Viksit Meghalaya’ Vision To Boost State Economy To 100 Billion By 2047

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Shillong, August 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma launched the ‘Viksit Meghalaya’ initiative, aiming to propel the state’s economy to 100 billion by 2047, during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Polo Grounds.

CM Sangma described the plan as “ambitious” for transforming India into a developed country by the 100th anniversary of independence in 2047.

The Chief Minister aspires for Meghalaya’s economy to reach 100 billion by 2047, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of statehood.

The ‘Viksit Meghalaya’ initiative aligns with India’s broader objective of becoming a developed nation by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News