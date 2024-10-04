Tripura: TSECL, BEE & GTG Launches Ambitious Demand Side Management Measures to Boost Energy Efficiency

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 04, 2024: The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) in partnership with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and GreenTree Global officially launched its Demand Side Management (DSM) measures during a landmark event at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala on Friday. This initiative aimed at enhancing energy efficiency across the state’s residential and commercial sectors, signals a crucial step toward a more sustainable energy future for Tripura.

The inauguration was led by Abhishek Singh, IAS, Secretary (Power) for the Government of Tripura, who highlighted the state’s commitment to promoting sustainable energy practices. “Tripura is dedicated to leading the way in energy efficiency, and these DSM measures will play a pivotal role in securing a sustainable future for our state,” said Singh during his special address. He emphasized the long-term goal of reducing energy consumption while improving grid reliability through the newly introduced DSM framework.

The event saw participation from several key dignitaries, including Biswajit Basu, Managing Director of TSECL, who stressed the importance of adopting energy-efficient practices to manage demand and support environmental goals. “Energy efficiency is no longer an option but a necessity. Through DSM, we aim to make significant strides in energy conservation while addressing environmental challenges,” said Basu.

Pradeep Kumar, Advisor at GreenTree Global, provided insights into Tripura’s evolving energy landscape and offered strategic pathways for implementing DSM measures. Meanwhile, Dr. C. S. Azad, Team Lead for the North East zone, outlined the ongoing efforts to enhance demand-side efficiency. “The DSM measures introduced today will have a far-reaching impact on energy conservation across the region,” said Dr. Azad.

One of the highlights of the event was the demonstration of the Home Energy Management System (HEMS), showcasing its ability to optimize energy consumption, particularly for air conditioning. This system, enabled by smart plugs for real-time monitoring and control, underscored the potential for energy-saving technologies in everyday household use.

In addition, energy-efficient products, such as BLDC fans and advanced pumps, were unveiled at the event. Prominent vendors, including Havells, Halonix, and KSB, displayed their latest innovations, sparking discussions among representatives from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and energy service companies (ESCOs) on the role of technology in DSM.