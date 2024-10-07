Manipur: Cycle Rally Highlights 70th Wildlife Week Celebrations

NET Web Desk

In a joint effort to promote wildlife conservation and environmental awareness, the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department and the Central Forest Division organized a cycle rally today to mark the 70th Wildlife Week. Over 210 cyclists participated, representing diverse age groups and institutions, including students from MAMBA, the Department of Zoology, Manipur University, DM College, doctors from RIMS, and members of organizations such as Doctors on Pedal, Team 195 bpm, the Register General of the High Court of Manipur, DLOs of Imphal East and West, and various government officials.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Longjam Joykumar, launched the rally, which aimed to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife protection and habitat conservation. The cyclists covered an 18-kilometer route, starting from the Manipur Forest Training School in Luwangshangbam and concluding at the Manipur Zoological Garden in Iroisemba. Participants took a pledge to spread the message of wildlife conservation.

In another event, Thoubal Forest Division organized a cycle rally from Waithou Chiru to the Divisional Forest Officer’s office in Thoubal, with around 100 cyclists from institutions, youth clubs, and schools. The rally was supported by government officials, including Special Secretary of Forest and Environment, RK Amarjit, and Range Officers from the region.

Bishnupur Forest Division, in collaboration with the Green Brigade Foundation, Toubul, also hosted an inter-village cycle rally under the theme “Wildlife Conservation through Co-existence,” focusing on the preservation of Loktak Lake, a Ramsar Site. The rally, flagged off by DFO Bishnupur, Romabai Waikhom, covered various villages surrounding the lake, spreading key messages about conserving this vital natural heritage.

The rallies, held in various parts of the state, reinforced the urgent need for collective efforts toward wildlife conservation and sustainable co-existence with nature.