Nagaland: Mon District Administration Declares Monyakshu Village As No Plastic Zone

NET Web Desk

In a significant step towards environmental conservation, the Mon district administration has declared Monyakshu Village as a No Plastic Zone. This milestone was achieved through a joint effort by the District Administration, Forest Department, Mon, and stakeholders of Monyakshu Village. The declaration program was graced by SDO (Civil) Wiridin, who emphasized the importance of collective action in maintaining this status.

Wiridin urged the citizens of Monyakshu Village to continue upholding the spirit of this initiative and work together towards its success. This call to action highlights the community’s crucial role in sustaining the No Plastic Zone designation.

To further promote environmental sustainability, the Green Community Club was launched in Monyakshu Village. This initiative aims to foster a sense of responsibility and cooperation among community members in protecting their environment.

The success of Monyakshu Village serves as a model for other communities to follow in their efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote eco-friendly practices. Similar initiatives have been implemented in other regions, such as Sikkim, which has banned disposable plastic bags and Styrofoam products. The Nilgiris District in Tamil Nadu has also launched the “Plastic Free Nilgiris” campaign, prohibiting the use of single-use plastic items.