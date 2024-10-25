Meghalaya CM’s Wife, Five Others File Nominations For Gambegre By-Election

NET Web Desk

Dr. Mehtab Chandee A Sangma, wife of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and National People’s Party (NPP) candidate, filed her nomination papers on Thursday for the Gambegre assembly by-election. The election, scheduled for November 13, will take place in the West Garo Hills district.

Other contenders include Jingjang Marak from the Congress, Bernard Marak from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sadhiarani Sangma from the Trinamool Congress, and independents Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry Sangma. The nomination filing deadline is October 25, with scrutiny on October 28 and withdrawal deadline on October 30. Results will be announced on November 23.

The by-poll was necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLA Saleng Sangma, who won the Tura Lok Sabha seat earlier this year. The Trinamool Congress has released its list of star campaigners, featuring West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and former Meghalaya Chief Minister Dr. Mukul Sangma.