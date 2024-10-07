Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay Chairs Coordination Meeting

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay chaired a crucial coordination meeting at Chintan Bhawan to address temporary employees’ salary issues and departmental concerns.

The meeting, attended by top officials including Chief Secretary R Telang and SDGP Akshay Sachdeva, discussed salary disbursements, insufficient funding, absenteeism, and documentation discrepancies.

Tamang-Golay emphasized ensuring employees receive salaries before the upcoming Vijaya Dashami festival. He directed the Finance Department to expedite pending salary bill clearances and announced revisions to Maternity Leave provisions.

The Chief Minister clarified Compassionate Appointments requirements and stressed proper candidate information. Secretary Rinzing Chewang Bhutia provided additional clarifications on leave management and departmental issues.

Key takeaways include temporary employees being eligible for Leave Without Pay, immediate termination for irregular employees, and introduction of six months’ Maternity and Child Care Leave.

The meeting aimed to streamline departmental operations and address employee concerns.