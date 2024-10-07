Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Visits Prerna Sthal Memorial Site

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang recently visited the Prerna Sthal memorial site, honoring soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 2023 flood. The memorial, created under Governor Om Prakash Mathur’s guidance, pays tribute to the resilience and heroism of India’s brave soldiers.

The memorial is set to be inaugurated next week by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It serves as a remembrance of those lost and a symbol of soldiers’ selfless service and dedication, inspiring future generations.

Tamang was joined by ministers, legislators, and senior officers from the Indian Army and State Government. Together, they inspected arrangements to ensure the memorial upholds the highest standards of honor and respect.

The Chief Minister praised the Indian Army’s dedication, stating their commitment exemplifies the highest standards of service to the nation. He urged citizens to participate in the significant event, making the Defence Minister’s visit memorable.