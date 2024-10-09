Meghalaya: Flash Floods, Landslides Devastate South Garo Hills district; CM Visits Affected Site

NET Web Desk

The recent flash floods and landslides have wreaked havoc in the South Garo Hills District, uprooting the lives of countless residents. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma undertook a 2-kilometer trek to the landslide site at Atisia Songmong in the Gasuapara C&RD Block, where a tragic incident claimed the lives of a family of seven.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the extensive damage and engaged with local residents, who voiced their concerns and grievances. In a show of solidarity, he paid his respects to the bereaved family and handed over ex-gratia compensation to the next of kin, expressing that the loss was heartbreaking and had cast a shadow of grief over the entire state.

Chief Minister Sangma conducted a review meeting with the South Garo Hills District Administration in Dimapara, focusing on the evaluation of relief measures and the impact of the natural calamities. Reports indicate that 40 villages across three blocks were affected, impacting 2,510 individuals in 462 households. The landslide that devastated Atisia Songmong tragically buried seven family members, sweeping away their home.

Highlighting the urgent need for effective flood management initiatives and comprehensive flood surveys, Chief Minister Sangma directed officials to prioritize repair works and ensure that all necessary assistance reaches the affected residents.