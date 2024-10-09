Nagaland Governor Gives Away Governors Gold and Silver Medals To 24 Personnel Of Assam Rifles

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 9: The Assam Rifles held its Investiture Ceremony at Dr. Imkongliba Ao Hall, Raj Bhavan, Kohima, today, recognizing outstanding service and bravery.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan awarded 10 individuals with the Governor’s Gold Medal and 14 with the Governor’s Silver Medal. The 7th and 45th Assam Rifles Battalions received the Governor’s Unit Appreciation for exemplary work.

Governor Ganesan praised the Assam Rifles for their vital role beyond border security, acting as peacekeepers and facilitators of development in remote areas. He noted their presence ensures security and stability, crucial for regional progress.

Ganesan congratulated the awardees, stating their actions inspire fellow soldiers and the nation. He acknowledged the outstanding performance of the recognized battalions.