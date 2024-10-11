Manipur Pony Deaths Spark Concern, YFPHR Calls For Urgent Action

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 11: The Youth’s Forum for Protection of Human Rights (YFPHR) has expressed concern over the deaths of three ponies in Manipur, citing inadequate care and neglect.

The ponies, significant to Manipur’s culture and heritage, have been exposed to harsh weather conditions without proper shelters at Hapta Kangjeibung in Palace Compound. Nearly 30 ponies have died in recent months due to neglect and extreme weather.

The YFPHR urged authorities to provide immediate medical attention, construct temporary shelters, and arrange proper grazing fields to prevent further deaths.

Manipur’s iconic ponies hold historical importance in sports, warfare, and religious rituals. The state government had earlier declared the Manipuri Pony an endangered breed in 2013 and framed the Manipur Pony Conservation and Development Policy in 2016.

The YFPHR stressed the need for urgent action to safeguard these culturally valuable animals.