Manipur Violence: MHA Meeting Held, Focus On Bridging Deep Ethnic Divide

A crucial meeting was held today in New Delhi under the supervision of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to address the ongoing conflict in Manipur. This marks the first time since violence erupted on May 3, 2023, that elected representatives from the Meitei, Kuki-Zo, and Naga communities came for dialogue.

The meeting brought key Manipur leaders, including Meitei MLAs such as Dr. Sapam Ranjan, Govindas Konthoujam, and Thounaojam Basanta Kumar, among others. Kuki-Zo representatives included Letpao Haokip, Haokholet Kipgen, and Paolilien Haokip, while Naga leaders like Ram Muivah and Losii Dikho also attended. The talks lasted approximately two hours and were mediated by MHA officials, including BJP Northeast Coordinator MP Dr. Sambit Patra and Home Ministry Interlocutor A.K. Mishra.

The primary focus of the meeting was to bridge the deep ethnic divide that has led to over 230 deaths and displaced more than 59,000 people. The Kuki-Zo delegation reportedly reiterated their call for a separate administration, a proposal that continues to be opposed by the state government.

In a unanimous resolution, the members present on behalf of the Centre appealed to all communities in the state to abandon the path of violence to prevent further loss of innocent lives. Despite this call for peace, the outcome of the discussions remains uncertain, as the ethnic divide and demands for separate administration continue to be major points of contention.

While the meeting was seen as a critical step toward reconciliation, reports indicate that the MHA met with the Kuki, Meitei and Naga delegation separately before engaging in joint talks, reflecting the ongoing challenges in uniting the warring sides. Full details of the meet awaited.