Assam Excise Department Official Caught In Bribery Scandal

NET Web Desk

Partha Hazarika, Office Superintendent in the Excise Department, was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam on charges of bribery. Hazarika was caught red-handed near the main gate of Janata Bhawan in Dispur, accepting a bribe of Rs. 24,500 from a complainant in exchange for issuing a bar licence.

The operation was conducted based on a complaint filed with the Directorate, highlighting the agency’s commitment to tackling corruption within government departments. This incident is the latest in the Directorate’s ongoing efforts to curb corruption.

Further investigations are underway to determine if others are involved in the scandal. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam has been actively working to eliminate corruption, ensuring transparency and accountability in government offices.