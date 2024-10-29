Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Inaugurates Agricultural Advancements at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhalai District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 29, 2024: Tripura’s Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu visited the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Dhalai district on Tuesday dedicating his visit to fostering innovation in agriculture and supporting the local farming community. The event began at 11 AM and brought together key district officials, agricultural experts and distinguished guests.

The dignitaries in attendance included: District Magistrate & Collector, Dhalai district SajuVaheed A, Dhalai Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Susmita Das, Surma MLA Swapna Das Paul, Ambassa MLA Chitta Ranjan Debbarma, Dhalai Zilla Parishad Saha-Sabhadipati Anadi Sarkar, and Salema Panchayat Samiti Chairperson Bina Das Biswas.

The Governor was welcomed by District Magistrate Saju Vaheed A and Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Dhalai Dr. Abhijit Debnath. The day commenced with a symbolic tree-planting ceremony, where Indra Sena Reddy Nallu planted a mango sapling followed by the inauguration of various stalls. These stalls displayed local agricultural innovations, models, and value-added millet products crafted by Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The event’s official program started with the national anthem, after which DM Saju Vaheed delivered the welcome address. The senior scientist & head of KVK Dhalai district Dr. Abhijit Debnath provided an overview of the KVK’s activities, focusing on initiatives to improve agricultural output and resilience in the region.

Following this, Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu engaged in a live interaction session with progressive farmers from the district. During the session, he emphasized the importance of several agricultural sectors, such as: Crop Production: Highlighted paddy, millet, and oilseed cultivation, with a special focus on black gram as the district’s “one district, one crop.” Fisheries Development: Encouraged fish breeding, ornamental fish production, and hatchery development. Dairy Sector: Stressed the significance of artificial insemination, vaccination programs, and animal tagging for enhanced dairy management.

The Governor expressed his admiration for KVK’s scientists, applauding their efforts in training local farmers and distributing high-quality seeds and planting materials. He appreciated the dedication of KVK to improving the livelihoods of farmers in Dhalai and enhancing agricultural sustainability in the region.

MLAs Swapna Das Paul and Chitta Ranjan Debbarma also addressed the gathering, acknowledging KVK’s contributions to the community and urging continued innovation to benefit local farmers.

The Governor’s tour of KVK’s facilities was extensive and insightful. He visited: Paddy Demonstration Unit: Featuring three climate-resilient varieties suited to drought and flood conditions. Pineapple Crop Unit: Showcased double-row planting with natural farming methods. Horticulture Plant Production Unit: A variety of planting materials cultivated in poly houses. Mushroom Spawn Production Laboratory: Advanced mushroom cultivation techniques. Poultry Hatchery Unit: Highlighted high-quality poultry breeds. Oil Extraction and Millet Processing Units: Facilities supporting value-added agricultural processing. Ornamental Fish Breeding Unit: Utilized biofloc technology for fish breeding. District Soil Testing Laboratory: Discussed in detail the importance of soil testing for optimal crop health. Weather Station: For tracking and monitoring climatic data. Integrated Farming Units: Including the piggery, fish pond, and floating duck farming model.

The visit concluded with a meeting between the Governor, KVK scientists, District Magistrate, MLAs, and officials, in the meeting, he expressed appreciation for KVK’s contributions and shared insights for further improvements, aiming for an even greater impact on agriculture in the region. His recommendations intended at expanding the center’s reach and impact, particularly through innovative solutions in crop and livestock farming.

The Governor’s visit was a testament to the administration’s commitment to transforming agriculture in Tripura, fostering rural development, and supporting the local farming community.