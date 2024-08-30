Manipur: Naga Student Organisations Declare Peaceful Zones, Warn Against Rallies

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 30: The Rongmei Naga Students Organisation Manipur (RNSOM) has declared Tamenglong and Noney districts as peaceful zones, banning rallies, sit-in protests, and any form of agitation in these areas. This announcement was made in response to reports of a planned rally by the Kuki-Zou community scheduled for August 31, 2024.

In its statement, the RNSOM stressed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in Tamenglong and Noney districts. The organisation urged the rally organisers to reconsider and withdraw their plans to safeguard the interests of the residents in these districts.

RNSOM also issued a stern warning, stating that any disruptions or incidents resulting from the rally would not be the responsibility of the Rongmei community. The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the security and peaceful coexistence of all residents within the declared peaceful zones.

In a similar reaction, the Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong and the Senapati District Students Association (SDSA) have issued stern warnings against holding any rally or dharna within Naga jurisdictions, specifically in Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Senapati districts.