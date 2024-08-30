Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Naga Student Organisations Declare Peaceful Zones, Warn Against Rallies

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 30: The Rongmei Naga Students Organisation Manipur (RNSOM) has declared Tamenglong and Noney districts as peaceful zones, banning rallies, sit-in protests, and any form of agitation in these areas. This announcement was made in response to reports of a planned rally by the Kuki-Zou community scheduled for August 31, 2024.

In its statement, the RNSOM stressed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in Tamenglong and Noney districts. The organisation urged the rally organisers to reconsider and withdraw their plans to safeguard the interests of the residents in these districts.

RNSOM also issued a stern warning, stating that any disruptions or incidents resulting from the rally would not be the responsibility of the Rongmei community. The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the security and peaceful coexistence of all residents within the declared peaceful zones.

In a similar reaction, the Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong and the Senapati District Students Association (SDSA) have issued stern warnings against holding any rally or dharna within Naga jurisdictions, specifically in Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Senapati districts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News