Centre Deploys 2,000 Additional Security Personnel To Manipur Amid Rising Violence

NET Web Desk

In response to recent violent incidents and security concerns in Manipur, the Centre has dispatched 20 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), totaling around 2,000 personnel. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered the deployment on Tuesday night, with the units being airlifted for immediate mobilization, according to official sources. Out of 20 companies, 15 are CRPF.

The decision follows a deadly confrontation on Monday, in which at least 10 suspected militants were killed in an intense exchange of gunfire with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The clash occurred after armed insurgents, dressed in camouflage and carrying advanced weaponry, launched an attack on the Borobekra police station and the nearby CRPF camp in Jakuradhor, located in Jiribam district.

Security forces seized a significant cache of sophisticated weapons during the operation, officials said, as they continue efforts to stabilize the area and address the escalating violence.