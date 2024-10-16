Manipur: Consultative Workshop On Amur Falcon Protection Organized In Tamenglong

NET Web Desk

A consultative workshop focused on the protection of the migratory bird, the Amur Falcon (Akhuaipuina), was successfully held at the UBC Hall, Tamenglong District Headquarters. Organized by the Tamenglong Forest Division in collaboration with the District Administration and the Rainforest Club, the event brought together key stakeholders including eight villages known for hosting the migratory bird, environmental activists, local authorities, and community members.

The workshop was graced by Lanmiyo Luikham, MPS, Superintendent of Police, Tamenglong, and featured prominent speakers such as environmental activist Salam Rajesh, advocate Daniel Kamsuan, and Rainforest Club Director Mordecai Panmei. Divisional Forest Officer KH. Hitler Singh, who presided over the event, outlined ongoing efforts to protect the Amur Falcon since 2015 and announced the upcoming Amur Festival next month to raise awareness.

In his remarks, Singh raised concerns about the bird being misperceived as a disease carrier, cautioning against its consumption. He also announced plans to geo-tag two more Amur Falcons this year to monitor their migratory patterns, following the successful tagging of two birds named ‘Tamenglong’ and ‘Manipur’ in previous years.

Superintendent Lanmiyo Luikham emphasized the community’s responsibility to protect the Amur Falcon, likening it to the local pride in safeguarding the Shirui Lily in Ukhrul. He called on the people of Tamenglong to take similar pride in protecting the migratory bird.

Environmental activist Salam Rajesh acknowledged the community’s efforts but expressed concern that global recognition for protecting the Amur Falcon is often attributed to Nagaland. He urged greater collaboration among local villages to enhance protection measures.

Advocate Daniel Kamsuan highlighted the legal obligations of citizens under Article 51-A(g) of the Indian Constitution to protect wildlife. He warned of penalties, including fines up to ₹1 lakh and imprisonment for up to five years, for failure to do so.

Mordecai Panmei of the Rainforest Club discussed the bird’s ecological significance, noting its role in controlling termite populations and its arrival coinciding with the harvest season. He emphasized that the people of Tamenglong have protected the Amur Falcon for generations, referring to the bird as Akhuaipuina or “Raruai” (Bird of the Evil), which has historically been seen as a symbol of a bountiful harvest.

The workshop served as a crucial platform to discuss strategies for improving the protection of the Amur Falcon and increasing community awareness about the importance of this migratory species.