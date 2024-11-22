Party’s Performance Has Improved Compared To Lok Sabha Polls: Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 22: Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah on Thursday claimed the party’s performance in the recent by-elections had significantly improved when compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the media, Borah highlighted that feedback from grassroots workers indicated a noticeable increase in Congress’s vote share across all five constituencies where the by-polls were held.

“Our performance has improved significantly in the by-polls. The votes have increased by a good margin compared to the Lok Sabha elections,” Borah said, adding that Congress performed better in each of the five constituencies.

The by-elections were held in the constituencies of Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli, following the election of five sitting legislators to the Lok Sabha. Dholai is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, while Sidli is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Borah refrained from commenting on the expected number of seats Congress would win, but reiterated that the party had provided a strong challenge to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “We have given a tough contest to the ruling dispensation. The results will be decided in the final stages of counting. The situation has changed compared to the Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

Currently, the BJP holds four out of the five constituencies, with Congress’s Rakibul Hussain continuing his stronghold in Samaguri. The BJP contested in Dholai, Samaguri, and Behali with candidates Diplu Ranjan Sarma, Diganta Ghatowar, and Nihar Ranjan Das, respectively.

The by-elections were necessitated after BJP leaders Parimal Suklabaidya and Ranjit Dutta vacated their assembly seats following their election to the Lok Sabha.