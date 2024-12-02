Sikkim Chief Justice Inaugurates New Court Building In Namchi

NET Web Desk

The Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, Justice Biswanath Somadder, inaugurated the newly completed Additional Court Building at the District Courts Complex in Namchi on December 2.

The four-story building, located above the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Building, is equipped with modern facilities, including a Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centre, Family Court, Special Court Room, Conference Room, and additional spaces for court staff and visitors.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai, Judge of the High Court of Sikkim, as the guest of honour, along with Justice S.P. Wangdi, Former Judge of the High Court of Sikkim, and Asha Gurung, PCE/Secretary of the Buildings and Housing Department. The event included a guard of honour, a welcome address, and concluded with a vote of thanks and the national anthem.