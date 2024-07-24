Nagaland Motor Vehicles Department Launches Digital Payment Services Across State

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 24: The Nagaland Motor Vehicles Department has launched digital payment services across the state, aiming to enhance efficiency and simplify processes.

The new system, launched on July 19, enables citizens to pay taxes and fees related to motor vehicle services digitally through various modes, including debit and credit cards, UPI QR Code, Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

In collaboration with HDFC Bank, the service is now available at all regional and district transport offices.

Commissioner & Secretary, Dr. Zasekuolie Chusi, termed the initiative as a significant milestone in harnessing technology to improve governance and citizen services.

The digital payment services are expected to reduce paperwork, minimize errors, and increase transparency, making it easier for citizens to access motor vehicle services.