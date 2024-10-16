Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya: Massive Fire Engulfs Tura Bazar, Damages 17 Shops

Shillong, Oct 16: A devastating fire broke out at Tura Bazar in the early hours of the morning, damaging at least 17 shops, including a fast-food joint, pharmacy, shoe store, and nearby makeshift shops.

The incident occurred around 2 am, with the cause of the fire still unknown. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The affected shops are located between the GHADC market complex and Tura Super Market. Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damages.

Vehicular movement has resumed in the area, but parking has been restricted.

A total of five fire trucks, including reinforcements from the Rongram fire department, worked tirelessly throughout the night to bring the blaze under control. The fire has been completely doused.

