Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi’s Silence On Manipur Situation

NET Web Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his silence on the ongoing situation in Manipur and the European Parliament’s discussion of the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi expressed his disappointment, stating that while Manipur burns and the European Parliament delves into India’s internal affairs, the Prime Minister has not uttered a word regarding either issue. He also made a remark alluding to the Rafale aircraft deal, insinuating a connection to PM Modi’s attendance at the Bastille Day Parade.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, who has been critical of the government’s handling of the Manipur situation, joined in the criticism. Ramesh took to Twitter to draw parallels between the American economist Richard Nelson’s essay, “The Moon and the Ghetto,” and the current state of affairs in India. He questioned why India, with its technological advancements, struggles to address fundamental issues faced by its people, likening it to an Indian version of the Nelson essay titled “The Moon and Manipur.”

In response to a resolution adopted by the European Parliament on the situation in Manipur, the Indian government condemned the interference as reflective of a “colonial mindset.” The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, stated that such meddling in India’s internal affairs is deemed unacceptable.

Manipur has been grappling with violent clashes, particularly between the Kuki and Meitei communities, for nearly two months. Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to effectively address the escalating violence in the region.

Source: PTI