Myanmar Man Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 33 Lakh In Mizoram

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Oct 17: The Mizoram state government has officially appointed C Zodinpuii as the new chairperson of the Mizoram Women’s Commission. She succeeds C Lalchhandami, who stepped down in September amid protests from the Mizo National Front (MNF) and various student organizations.

Zodinpuii holds a master’s degree in social work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, specializing in family and child welfare. Throughout her career in the state social welfare department, she held several positions, ultimately serving as joint director before retiring on December 31, 2023.

In addition to her government service, Zodinpuii is recognized as a master trainer for the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, demonstrating her commitment to enhancing women’s rights in Mizoram.