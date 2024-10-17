Tripura Congress Demands CM Dr Manik Saha’s Resignation Over Deteriorating Law and Order: Asish Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 17, 2024: In a sharp criticism of Tripura’s ruling government, the president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Asish Kumar Saha on Thursday called for the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Prof Dr. Manik Saha citing the administration’s failure to maintain law and order.

Addressing media at the Congress Bhawan, Asish voiced his concerns, claiming that the state’s security situation has deteriorated under the BJP-led government. “No one feels safe here anymore, and the responsibility lies squarely on the state government,” he stated. He pointed to increasing reports of violent crimes, including murder and attacks, adding, “The police are unable to act effectively, and the BJP government is to blame.”

Recalling recent violent incidents, Saha highlighted the unrest in Gandacherra on July 12, where large-scale violence left 165 families homeless. He criticized the government’s slow response, saying, “Despite tall claims, these families are yet to receive a proper rehabilitation package. Arrests were made in connection with the murder of tribal youth Parameshwar Reang, but it remains doubtful whether any convictions will follow.” Asish also questioned the role of law enforcement during the violence, stating that despite the presence of police and TSR personnel, no efforts were made to protect lives or property.

In another incident, Saha condemned the attacks on minority families in the Kaitarbari area on August 25. He emphasized that the attacks occurred without provocation and in the presence of a cabinet minister, yet no action was taken to protect the victims. “This is nothing short of lawlessness,” he remarked. Similarly, he referred to the communal clash in Kadamtala on October 6, alleging that miscreants affiliated with the BJP were behind the trouble. “The government and police failed to act, and as a result, violence broke out,” he added, asserting that both the government and the chief minister lack the moral authority to continue in office.

Asish announced that the Congress will launch a statewide agitation against the BJP government, starting with a Youth Congress movement on October 21. He warned that unless the government is removed from power, the people of Tripura will continue to suffer. “In addition to the law and order crisis, there is rampant corruption involving ministers. Our agitation will demand the government’s resignation through a democratic movement,” he concluded.