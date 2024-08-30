Congress Questions PM Modi’s Absence In Manipur Amidst Ongoing Violence

NET Web Desk

The Congress party on Friday questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited violence-hit Manipur to act as a peacemaker, especially when he is travelling globally to play that role. Congress General Secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, argued that if Modi can attempt to mediate peace abroad, he should do the same within India by visiting Manipur.

Ramesh also criticised Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, claiming he has “lost all credibility” and cannot restore order in the state. These remarks were made following Biren Singh’s interview with PTI, in which he promised to fully restore peace in Manipur within six months, with support from the central government. Singh also defended his position, saying he would not step down as he had not committed any crimes or been involved in any scandals.

Biren Singh mentioned that the Prime Minister’s visit is not necessary, stating, “The PM may not have come, but he has sent his Home Minister. In a complex situation, a PM coming was not necessary.” However, Ramesh refuted this, noting that despite Modi’s assurances, almost 16 months have passed without peace or normalcy being restored in Manipur.

“The Supreme Court called it a breakdown of constitutional machinery. So I don’t know which world the chief minister is living in,” Ramesh said, pointing out the ongoing lack of harmony and reconciliation in the state. He highlighted revelations and audio recordings involving the chief minister that demand investigation, suggesting a lack of transparency and accountability.

Ramesh criticised Modi for his extensive international travels, contrasting it with his absence in Manipur. “The Prime Minister has gone to Ukraine, Russia, Poland, and all over the world, but he has neither found the time nor the inclination to visit Manipur even for a few hours,” he said. Ramesh argued that Modi should visit Manipur to initiate a process of healing and reconciliation, assuring all communities in the state, including the Meiteis, Kukis, Nagas, and other tribal groups, of the government’s commitment to peace.

Ramesh further claimed that Modi’s absence from Manipur is so conspicuous that it even influenced the cancellation of an election rally in Mizoram, to avoid negative perceptions. “The Prime Minister goes to Tripura, he goes to Assam, but he has neither the time nor the inclination to go to Manipur. It is complete neglect on the part of the PM. I hold the PM singularly responsible,” Ramesh asserted.

Ramesh concluded by urging the central and state governments to engage with all sections of society in Manipur to foster peace, reconciliation, and harmony. However, he expressed doubts about the current leadership’s ability to bring about meaningful change, suggesting that the road to recovery in Manipur will be a “long drawn-out process.”