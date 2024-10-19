Meghalaya Cabinet Nod To budgetary Scheme To Implement MRSSA

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Cabinet has given the green light to a budgetary scheme aimed at implementing the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), a move designed to bolster security vetting of tenants and safeguard citizens. This decision was announced by Law Minister Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh following a cabinet meeting.

The scheme entails financial provisions for Deputy Commissioners to access budgetary allocations, ensuring seamless execution and monitoring of MRSSA. A minimum Revolving Fund of Rs 2 Lakhs will be allocated per district, with increased funding for districts requiring more support due to the presence of authorities like the Dorbar Shnong. This fund will support the District Task Force’s activities under MRSSA.

Dr. Lyngdoh emphasized the significance of this scheme, stating that it’s the first of its kind and necessary for effective MRSSA monitoring. The District Task Force is mandated to verify tenants as per MRSSA provisions.

The MRSSA was enacted in 2016 as a comprehensive measure to check influx and illegal immigration into the state. Its recent amendment aims to keep tabs on illegal immigrants, particularly in light of demands by civil society and political leaders regarding potential entries from Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) exclusions.