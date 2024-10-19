Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim Government And Global Tiger Forum Join Hands For Tiger Conservation Efforts

NET Web Desk

The Forest and Environment Department of Sikkim hosted a crucial discussion on tiger conservation, supported by IUCN-KfW, at the Forest Secretariat in Gangtok. Chaired by Dr. Pradeep Kumar, PCCF-cum-Secretary, the event brought together esteemed experts, including Dr. Rajesh Gopal, Secretary General of the Global Tiger Forum.

Recent camera trap images revealed tiger movement between Sikkim and Bhutan, indicating a healthy ecosystem. To aid on-ground efforts, protective gear and a Rapid Response Team van were distributed to forest officials.

