Assam To Introduce Robotic Surgery In Guwahati, Dibrugarh, And Silchar: Says CM

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 21: The Assam government has announced plans to implement robotic surgery in the cities of Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted this initiative as a major advancement in the state’s healthcare system.

In a social media update, CM Sarma shared images of the advanced robotic surgical equipment that has been installed in local medical institutions. He pointed out that this will be the first time such sophisticated surgical procedures will be available in Assam.

The introduction of robotic surgery is expected to enhance patient outcomes and improve the overall quality of surgical care in the region, representing a significant step forward for healthcare in Assam.