Manipur Police Strengthen Security Measures To Safeguard Essential Goods Transport

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 21: In response to security concerns, police in Manipur have intensified search operations and area control efforts across the hill and valley districts to ensure public safety.

Recently, 352 vehicles transporting essential supplies successfully traversed NH-2, with robust security protocols implemented at key locations. Security convoys were deployed to sensitive stretches of the highway to facilitate safe passage.

Additionally, authorities established 110 checkpoints across various districts to monitor vehicle movement and maintain order. Importantly, no detentions for violations were reported during these operations, reflecting the effectiveness of the enhanced security measures in the region.