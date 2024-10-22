Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Ancient Pillar Artefact Uncovered In Guwahati, Showcases Assam’s Rich Heritage

In a significant archaeological find, a team from the Directorate of Museums, Assam, recovered a intricately carved artefact from Rajgarh, Guwahati on October 20. The beautifully crafted piece, believed to be part of an ancient pillar, highlights the exceptional craftsmanship of artisans from a bygone era.

The artefact, adorned with intricate designs, serves as a powerful testament to Assam’s rich cultural heritage. Its recovery provides a window into the region’s cultural, artistic, and historical significance, underscoring Assam’s deep-rooted traditions and grandeur.

This discovery adds to the state’s growing collection of historical treasures and strengthens its connection with its illustrious legacy.

