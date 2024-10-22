Deepawali Festival at Tripura Sundari Temple: Deployment of 1,800 Security Personnel & 7-8 Lakh Devotees Expected

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 22, 2024: In preparation for the upcoming three-day Deepawali fair and festival at the Tripura Sundari temple in Gomati district, authorities are set to deploy over 1,800 security personnel from Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles and Central Armed Forces to ensure the safety of devotees and smooth conduct of the event.

Addressing the media, the minister announced that preparations are already underway for Diwali, the state’s largest festival, which will soon be celebrated at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple.

“Devotees from across the country flock here during this period to seek the blessings of Mata Tripura Sundari, with lakhs of people attending the festivities. To ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the Diwali Mela and Festival, a series of meetings are being held. Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has already initiated discussions on this,” he stated.

The minister further mentioned that the District Magistrate (DM) and the local MLA recently convened a meeting to discuss arrangements, and today he himself presided over a meeting with the DM.

“I have reviewed all necessary arrangements, including VIP rooms, the temple’s kitchen, and permanent offices. Several decisions have been made to ensure devotees face no difficulties. While we aimed to complete the beautification of the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple before Diwali, some work is still pending. I have instructed that it be finished as soon as possible,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, SDPO of Udaipur sub-division Ajay Debbarma highlighted the extensive security measures planned for the festivities, which begin on October 30. “We have established elaborate security arrangements for the festival and we anticipate a gathering of seven to eight lakh devotees during the event. The main Puja will take place on October 31 and we expect the largest turnout on that day,” Debbarma stated.

Elaborating on the security protocols, Debbarma mentioned, “More than 1,800 security personnel will be stationed at various locations, and 28 temporary naka points will be set up across the state. In addition, CCTV cameras will be installed in 10 to 12 key spots around the temple’s sanctum sanctorum, and six police assistance booths will be operational to aid devotees.”

Debbarma also noted that several review meetings were conducted to fine-tune the security plan. “If necessary, additional forces will be deployed to ensure the safety of all those attending the festival,” he assured.