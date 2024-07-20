Manipur: One Cadre Of KCP – Taibangnganba Arrested By Security Forces

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 20: In the early hours of today, at 2:10 a.m., a Commando team from Kakching arrested a cadre of the KCP-Taibanganba group at Tajpur Makha Leikai, Kakching district. The individual, identified as Ningthoujam Ashakumar Meetei, alias Abung, aged 33, is suspected of being actively involved in extortion activities targeting the general public in the Kakching and Thoubal areas.

Ningthoujam Ashakumar Meetei, son of N. Tomcha Meetei from Laphupat Tera Part-II, was residing at Tejpur Makha Leikai, Mayenglamjao, Kakching District. He operates under the command of one s/s Vice Chairman Rajesh, alias Malemnganba Meitei, of the said organization. The items seized from him include Redmi Note 10 Pro, Nokia Mobile phoy, gorty-four ₹500 notes totaling ₹22,000 and our ATM cards.

A case has been registered at Waikhong Police station, Kakching and is currently under investigation.