Manipur CM Announces Significant Projects In senapati District

NET Web Desk

Imphal; Oct5 22: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has unveiled two significant projects in Senapati District, poised to bring transformative change to the region.

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Mayangkhang will offer world-class education, unlocking new opportunities for local youth. Additionally, a multi-level parking facility, the first of its kind in Manipur, is underway to improve infrastructure and ease transportation challenges.

CM Biren Singh stated that these projects reflect the government’s broader vision for a bright and prosperous future in the hill districts. “These initiatives will drive growth, development, and stability in the region,” he said.